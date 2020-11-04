Hanover deputies trying to identify vehicle theft suspect

By NBC12 Newsroom | November 4, 2020 at 6:06 PM EST - Updated November 4 at 6:06 PM

HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person suspected of stealing a vehicle.

Deputies were called to the 7100 block of Brook Way in Mechanicsville on Aug. 24 for the report of the theft.

Investigators say the suspect stole a 2007 Saturn four-door with Virginia registration UZY-7671 from the driveway after it was left running while the victim went inside their home.

Anyone with information is asked to call (804) 365-6140 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

