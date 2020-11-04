Getting a pulse of the election at the ‘Pulse’ bus stop

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The day after the election, NBC12 went around the City of Richmond asking people their thoughts on the election: take the pulse, at the Pulse if you will.
At the bus stop in Shockoe Bottom, describing the 2020 election so far was easy.
“I still say shocking.”
“Intense, definitely intense."
What voters found difficult was understanding why their candidate isn’t sweeping the race.
“I think it’s really closer than it should be, that the election is surprising and actually a lot of the support that both sides are getting a surprising as well,” said Kiana Mercer.
“I almost thought that it would be a runaway. I just can’t imagine people voting for Joe...it just seems that the president has so much energy,” said Robert Cooke.
“He just thinks he can do what he wants to get an office, and a guy like him - he’s just not honorable, he’s not trustworthy,” said Keith Ampey.
We asked the voters if they were frustrated with the wait for the results, they said no.
“I know it’s going to be a longer process because they have to count more votes. I’m a little frustrated that they did not have a nationwide procedure as far as counting the votes,” said Carl Sutton.
Some saying voting absentee made things much easier.
“I think with the pandemic it was definitely easier than having to go. I know some people had to wait in line, some people just walked in and out, but either way, like I said with the pandemic it was really easy just to mail it in rather than have to go wait in line,” said Mercer.
