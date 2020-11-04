Forecast: A Calm, sunny, and above average stretch past the weekend

No overnight lows expected below freezing

By Andrew Freiden | November 4, 2020 at 6:51 AM EST - Updated November 4 at 6:51 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Daytime highs and lows running ABOVE average with barely a rain chance.

WEDNESDAY: Cold start, then Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Sunny. Lows in the low to mid 40s, highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Morning clouds, especially east, with a SLIGHT chance of a sprinkle near the bay. Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s. Rain Chance 20%

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 50, highs in the low 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs near 70.

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low to mid 50s, highs in the low 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a few PM showers. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid 70s (Rain Chance 20%)

FIRST ALERT:

Remnant tropical moisture plus a cold front could bring heavy rain at some point NEXT week (Wed-Friday Nov. 11-13)

