Federal grand jury indicts Henrico man on firearm, child porn charges
Gavel on sounding block (Source: Gray News)
By NBC12 Newsroom | November 4, 2020 at 5:10 PM EST - Updated November 4 at 5:10 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A federal grand jury has indicted a Henrico man on multiple charges.

According to the allegations in the indictment, on or about March 8, Ryan J. Millican, 22, knowingly made a false written statement to Green Top Sporting Goods in connection with the acquisition of a Bravo Company Manufacturing Inc., Model BCM4, .556 caliber rifle.

“According to allegations in the indictment, from on or about March 8 through April 25, Millican possessed a Bravo Company Manufacturing Inc., Model BCM4, .556 caliber rifle and accompanying ammunition. Millican was prohibited from possessing firearms due to a previous conviction of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence,” a release said.

It is also alleged that Millican made a Molotov Cocktail on or about April 18.

“According to allegations in the indictment, on or about June 14, Millican knowingly received child pornography,” a release said.

Millican is charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, making a false statement in connection with the acquisition of a firearm, possession of a destructive device and receipt of child pornography.

If convicted, Millican faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years on the child pornography charge and a maximum penalty of 45 years in prison on all charges.

