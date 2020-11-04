Federal grand jury indicts Henrico man on firearm, child porn charges

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A federal grand jury has indicted a Henrico man on multiple charges.
According to the allegations in the indictment, on or about March 8, Ryan J. Millican, 22, knowingly made a false written statement to Green Top Sporting Goods in connection with the acquisition of a Bravo Company Manufacturing Inc., Model BCM4, .556 caliber rifle.
“According to allegations in the indictment, from on or about March 8 through April 25, Millican possessed a Bravo Company Manufacturing Inc., Model BCM4, .556 caliber rifle and accompanying ammunition. Millican was prohibited from possessing firearms due to a previous conviction of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence,” a release said.
It is also alleged that Millican made a Molotov Cocktail on or about April 18.
“According to allegations in the indictment, on or about June 14, Millican knowingly received child pornography,” a release said.
Millican is charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, making a false statement in connection with the acquisition of a firearm, possession of a destructive device and receipt of child pornography.
If convicted, Millican faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years on the child pornography charge and a maximum penalty of 45 years in prison on all charges.
