Dog stolen in Uptown car theft reunited with family
SUV stolen from the FLY with family pet inside (Source: Wvue)
By Tiffany Baptiste | November 3, 2020 at 10:38 PM EST - Updated November 4 at 11:44 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A mother and daughter whose dog was stolen during a car theft Monday night has been reunited with their beloved pet.

Stella was found by two good Samaritans, Donald and Demetrice Woods, Tuesday evening after she was spotted running in and out of traffic in New Orleans East. Mr. Woods stopped his vehicle, ran into the street, and scooped up the dog. Donald took the dog home, fed him, and went to work.

The couple called the phone number on Stella’s collar and told the owner that her dog had been found.

Thank you so so so so much to all who prayed for us, shared her post, sent us good energy, printed fliers, hit the...

Posted by Georgia Wilson on Tuesday, November 3, 2020

According to the dog’s owner, Georgia Wilson, the couple was unaware that there was a reward for the dog and had not seen posts about the being stolen.

Wilson and her daughter were happy to be reunited with Stella.

The Humane Society of Louisiana was also on hand last night to present the Woods with a check for $750. Additional funds from private donors were also given to the Woods.

Breaking news from the Humane Society of Louisiana: Stella is home!! Stella was in a vehicle that was carjacked...

Posted by Jeff Dorson on Tuesday, November 3, 2020

The vehicle has yet to be found.

