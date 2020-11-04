Democrat Elaine Luria holds on to US House seat in Virginia

November 4, 2020

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Freshman Democratic U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria has held on to her seat in a Virginia congressional district that includes suburban and rural areas and the world’s largest naval base.

The former U.S. Navy commander defeated Republican Scott Taylor in Tuesday’s election. Taylor is a former Navy SEAL who represented the district for one term before Luria defeated him in 2018.

The race was competitive: The district was drawn by Republicans and supported President Donald Trump in 2016.

Luria is considered a moderate Democrat who worked across the aisle to author bipartisan legislation. Her national security experience also played a pivotal role when she advocated for Trump’s impeachment.

