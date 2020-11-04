Democrat Cameron Webb concedes 5th Congressional District race to Republican Bob Good

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Republican Bob Good has won the race for Virginia’s Fifth Congressional District, a race considered one of the more competitive in the country.
Good, a former Campbell County supervisor and Liberty University senior associate athletic director, defeated Democrat Cameron Webb.
In a statement, Webb conceded the race saying that the margin is “sufficiently large that the remaining outstanding ballots are unable to make up the difference.”
“While this is not the outcome we hoped for, it has truly been an honor to run to represent this district in Congress. This campaign has been a battle of ideas about how to best serve the people of our district and I cannot give enough thanks to everyone who made it possible,” Webb said. “Congratulations to Mr. Good for his victory and I look forward to continuing to engage with him as we move forward from the election in a unified way.”
Good declared victory shortly before Webb conceded.
“Tonight is a victory for the conservative values that founded and sustain this nation, for biblical principles, the sanctity of life, religious liberty, free-market capitalism, and the importance of faith and family,” Good wrote in a statement.
At the time of concession, With 329-of-330 precincts reporting, Good had 53.1% of the vote compared to Webb’s 46.6%.
