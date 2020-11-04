COVID-19 postpones UVA’s match-up with Louisville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia football will have to wait another week to try and build on the momentum it gained from a big upset win against North Carolina.
The Cavaliers' scheduled showdown with Louisville this Saturday has been postponed, after positive COVID-19 tests and quarantine within the Cardinals' program, the school announced on Wednesday night. 10 players and five staff members have tested positive, including training room workers who come into contact with the whole team, according to Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra.
The contest has been rescheduled for Saturday, November 14, at 3:30 PM, pending further testing. Both teams had scheduled open dates, making the game easy to move. Louisville players and staff will undergo further testing on Friday and Sunday and will return to practice on Monday if those tests indicate no further spread.
If the Cardinals cannot play next Saturday, Tyra said that December 19, the day of the ACC championship game, could also serve as a make-up date.
This marks the fifth ACC contest postponed due to coronavirus. So far, all of those games have been rescheduled. Virginia’s opener against Virginia Tech was also moved from September 19 after the Hokies' experienced an outbreak of their own.
UVA is 2-4 and snapped a four-game losing streak with a 44-41 upset victory over the 15th-ranked Tar Heels last Saturday. It marked the Wahoos' highest victory over an AP Top 25 opponent since topping No. 12 Georgia Tech in 2011.
