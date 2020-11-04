Abigail Spanberger declares victory over Freitas in 7th Congressional District race

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Democratic incumbent Abigail Spanberger has declared victory over Republican challenger Nick Freitas in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District race.
As of 10:16 p.m. Wednesday, numbers stand with Spanberger at 227,538 and Freitas at 222,406 with 100 percent of precincts reporting.
“Tonight, the Seventh District affirmed its commitment to leadership in Congress that puts Central Virginia first, works for everyone, and focuses on expanding opportunity for the next generation of Virginians. Serving the Seventh District in Congress has been my honor, and I look forward to continuing our work to strengthen and protect our communities,” Spanberger said in a statement.
“I want to thank all of my supporters and volunteers for their tireless work during the campaign season. Out of respect to them, the importance of this race, and the hundreds of thousands of votes that have yet to be canvassed in the district, our campaign will be waiting until the canvass officially concludes on Friday, at which time we will be making an appropriate statement. Thank you, as always, for your support,” Freitas said in a statement on Twitter.
Freitas has not yet conceded.
The 7th District is considered one of the tightest races in the commonwealth. Spanberger narrowly won the seat two years ago, winning by roughly 7,000 votes.
Spanberger said even when it appeared her challenger had a lead over her, she knew the returns would end in her favor. This would be Spanberger’s second term in office and she says she plans to continue pushing for both parties to work together, especially on the big issues.
"It’s about intentionality. The intentionality of working across the aisle, finding common ground on issues that matter to the district...I believe that’s the way to govern and I believe that’s how we get things done and create long-lasting, impactful legislation is by working to build broad coalitions across geographies, across types of districts and of course across party lines,” she said.
