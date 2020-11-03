12-year-old boy dead after crash on I-95

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - State police say one person has died in a vehicle crash on I-95 in Caroline County.
According to the investigation, a 2011 Ford Fusion and a 2001 Volvo C70 were both traveling south on I-95.
The Fusion changed lanes and struck the C70, police said. Both vehicles then ran off the road left into the median, striking trees.
The driver of the Volvo, Jesse White, 38, of Spotsylvania, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, troopers said. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
A 12-year-old boy, a passenger in the vehicle, died at the scene.
Police said Jocelyn Garcia, 25, of Ashland, was wearing her seatbelt and was also taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Speed is considered a factor in the crash, police said.
Garcia was charged with reckless driving.
