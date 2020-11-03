Voters cast their ballots with coronavirus safety precautions in place

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Like most things in 2020, the coronavirus led to new safety precautions being put in place as voters cast their ballot Tuesday.
LaForest Williams, Chief of the Bellwood Precinct, says plexiglass was added to each voting stand and they worked to keep voters six feet apart.
“We have the cones here, each person has their cones, which is six feet, and then we have crowd control, so we always have no more than eight people in this area,” she said.
If you do have coronavirus, the CDC says you can still vote in person. Once arriving at a polling location, the CDC says you should let a poll worker know your situation so they can take precautions. Workers are also trying to keep areas clean.
“After each voter, the booth, as well as the ink pens, [is cleaned], so everything that the voter touches is sanitized before the next voter can go into the booth,” said Williams.
So voters like Aaron Chapman can have an easy and safe time casting a ballot.
“My only experience here just go on in, mark a ballot, come on out. I had already looked at a sample ballot, I knew what I needed to do, so I did it,” Chapman said.
