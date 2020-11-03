Virginia woman charged in starvation death of daughter, 4

By Associated Press | November 3, 2020 at 12:35 PM EST - Updated November 3 at 12:35 PM

NEWPORT NEWS, Va, - Authorities in Virginia have charged a mother with involuntary manslaughter in the starvation death of her 4-year-old daughter.

The Daily Press of Newport News reports that after a month-long investigation, 26-year-old Jacqueline Christine Wingo is now charged in the Sept. 12, 2019 death of her 4-year-old daughter, Lilliana Rose Douglas.

Newport News police say Wingo also is charged with two counts of felony child neglect, one for the 4-year-old girl and her sister.

Wingo is being held without bond at the Newport News City Jail.

Her attorney, Angela M. Davis, did not return a call last week seeking comment.

