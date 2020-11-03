Virginia voters answer presidential trivia questions to win $100

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - There’s a lot of tension and anxiety surrounding this year’s presidential election, so NBC12 wanted to switch things up a bit. NBC12′s Anthony Antoine asked random voters walking out of Pocahontas Middle School, 10 presidential trivia questions, and if they got seven of them correct, they got $100 in cash!
Three luck winners took home the money, with one of them also getting a $50 gift card to Mexico Restaurant for getting all of the questions correct.
Want to test your Presidential knowledge?
QUESTIONS:
1. Which president signed the Voting Rights Act of 1965?
2. How many presidents were from Virginia?
3. Which president delivered this memorable quote, “the only thing we have to fear, is fear itself.”
4. How many father and son duos have both become president?
5. Who is the ONLY man to assume the presidency, without being elected president or vice president?
6. How many electoral college votes are in Virginia?
7. How many electoral college votes do you need to become president?
8. Who was the first one-term President?
9. Who is the only president to serve non-consecutive terms?
10. Who is the oldest living former president?
BONUS QUESTION:
Who was the youngest president?
Who was the youngest elected president?
ANSWERS:
1. Lyndon B Johnson
2. 8 Presidents
3. Franklin D. Roosevelt
4. Two (John Adams and John Quincy Adams / George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush)
5. Gerald Ford
6. 13 electoral votes in Virginia
7. 270 Electoral votes to+ win the White House.
8. John Adams
9. Grover Cleveland (22nd and 24th President)
10. Jimmy Carter
BONUS:
Youngest: Teddy Roosevelt - 42
Youngest elected: John F. Kennedy - 43
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.