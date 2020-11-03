Va. Attorney General Mark Herring says voter safety at the polls is a top priority

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Many people are hitting the polls on this Election Day, and Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring wants you to know it is safe to cast your ballot in-person.
“Voting is such a fundamental part of our democracy. It should be a positive experience for everyone and there are laws in place to make sure that happens and I’m going to make sure it happens, as well,” Herring said.
As of Tuesday morning, Herring says things have been going smoothly as people across the commonwealth wait on long lines to cast their ballot.
Herring says protecting voter’s from intimation is a top priority. Some signs of voter intimation at the polls include someone blocking you from entering a polling location, someone threatening you, or someone hindering your ability to access a polling location.
“If an incident does arise - if any voter feels like they’ve experienced voter intimidation or harassment or they witness it - they should first tell the local elections official at that polling location, and then also report it to the Department of Elections. They have a website and a form to report on and an 800 number setup as a hotline,” Herring said.
Herring says there are state and federal laws in place to prohibit voter harassment in Virginia.
