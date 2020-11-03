Tens of thousands of voters cast ballots on Election Day in Metro Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As of 4 p.m. on Tuesday, more than 99,000 voters in Chesterfield, Henrico and Richmond had cast ballots on Election Day.
For many voters, they said the process was fairly easy due to a limited number of people allowed inside polling precincts and no lines at all.
“Honestly, this place is usually packed,” said Matthew Jackson, who votes at the Henrico Recreation & Parks building. “Usually you are down here, but now, two or three people inside. So, I guess everyone did the right thing and went and voted early, which is good, saves time at the poll.”
In Henrico and Chesterfield, nearly 50% of all registered voters cast their ballots ahead of the big day. However, for Henrico resident Matthew Jackson, he always votes on Election Day, and this year would be no different.
“I made it my first priority to come and make sure I vote and make sure my voice is heard.”
Meanwhile, others had different reasons for voting specifically on Tuesday.
“I think most people voted early but I don’t necessarily have confidence in the system for my vote to be counted in that process,” said James Mitchell, of Richmond.
As of 4 p.m., the city of Richmond had 32,794 people cast votes on Election Day. In Henrico, the Registrar’s Office reported 16,355 voters who cast ballots on Tuesday and in Chesterfield 50,316.
“I like that in person, I like them to see my face and let them know I’m an active part of the community,” Jackson said.
In Chesterfield, the Registrar’s Office posted on social media stating by 2 p.m. Tuesday, 73% of the county’s 259,238 registered voters had voted, which included Election Day votes, absentee ballots and early in-person voting.
“For comparison, by the time ALL votes were counted in 2016, ~ 75% of registered Chesterfield voters had cast their ballot,” the post stated.
While there was a steady flow of voters throughout the day, many voting sites reported long lines when polls opened early Tuesday morning.
“That’s awesome to hear so many people were so involved in this election,” Jackson said. “We really need everyone to come out, show your support and make it a better country and a better future.”
Polls will close at 7 p.m. across Virginia. However, as long as you’re in line by then, you will be able to cast your ballot.
