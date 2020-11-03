Protesters march in downtown Richmond on Election Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A group of about 75 protesters took to the streets on Election Night, voicing their disapproval of Donald Trump.
The crowd yelled “Black Lives Matter” while marching from Richmond’s City Hall to Monroe Park to the Lee Monument.
A parade of some 20 cars followed behind the group in support.
Protesters yelled “peaceful protests” as Richmond Police cars drove past them. The crowd also chanted expletives toward police and toward President Trump.
RPD officers had a visible presence outside of the department’s headquarters Tuesday evening. As of Tuesday night, there were no reports of violence following the protests.
**Warning: There is explicit language in the video below**
