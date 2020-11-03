Police investigating after 2 people found dead in Henrico home

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a Henrico home over the weekend.

Police were called to the 2500 block of Wistar Street around 10:42 a.m. on Saturday by a family member to conduct a welfare check at a home.

Inside, police found 33-year old Tammy Lynn Johnson and 46-year-old Damel Johnson dead inside.

The investigation is in the early stages but police believe it appears to be domestic-related.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

