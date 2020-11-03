Over 1,100 new COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 185,836 total coronavirus cases throughout the state Wednesday, a 1,157 case increase from Tuesday.
The state totals stand at 3,677 deaths with 12,797 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 2, 913,563 tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate increased to 5.7 percent. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
Two new outbreaks were reported on Wednesday. The total number of outbreaks in the state is now at 1,317.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 28,407 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 11,205 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 7,407 cases, 434 hospitalizations, 120 deaths
- Henrico: 6,655 cases, 506 hospitalizations, 240 deaths
- Richmond: 5,542 cases, 460 hospitalizations, 78 deaths
- Hanover: 1,766 cases, 133 hospitalizations, 45 deaths
- Petersburg: 974 cases, 87 hospitalizations, 30 deaths
- Goochland: 341 cases, 31 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
