News to Know for Nov. 3: It’s Election Day; What to know before you vote; Parking restrictions; Gradual warm-up begins

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s officially Election Day in the United States. Aside from the presidential race, there are several key races to watch around the state and locally. We’ll give you a quick recap before you head to the polls unless you were one of the 99 million Americans who voted early this year.
Make sure you double-check your polling place and registration status before you go.
Precincts will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., but if you are in line by 7, you will be allowed to vote. There will also be curb-side voting options available.
Photo ID is not mandatory, but you do need some form of ID. See options here.
As for face masks, while they are highly encouraged, you cannot be turned away for not wearing one. Find more last-minute voting reminders here.
The big race is President Donald Trump versus former Vice President Joe Biden. Trump is running for reelection. Here’s what you can expect from a second term if he wins. And Biden wants to take Trump’s job. Here’s what he’s promising if he wins.
Here in central Virginia, there are several other key races including the Senate where a wounded warrior, Republican Daniel Wade, is challenging Democratic incumbent Mark Warner. And there are several House races. Find who’s running in your district here.
And if you live in Richmond, another big race is Mayor. Levar Stoney is running for reelection against four other candidates: Kim Gray, Justin Griffin, Tracey McLean and Alexsis Rodgers. - Click on their names to read more about them.
For a full list of what’s on the ballot in central Virginia, click here.
The simple answer: maybe. But that doesn’t mean anything is broken or fraudulent. The biggest factor that may slow things down this year is the number of people who decided to vote by mail rather than risk contracting coronavirus at a polling place. In general, those mail ballots take longer to count.
Of course, all the results will be available as they start rolling in here. And we will have extended digital coverage from 12 News Now all day.
Special on-street parking restrictions will be put in place near polling locations on Election Day, Nov. 3.
The restrictions will be enforced to accommodate chief election officers, those working the polls on Election Day and voters in some areas.
Towing and ticketing of unauthorized vehicles will be enforced while the parking restrictions are in place. All restricted meters and locations will be marked accordingly.
Voters are encouraged to pay attention to all signage. To see a list of parking restrictions, click here.
Bundle up as you’re headed to the polls! A Freeze Warning is in effect through 9 a.m. this morning, then our warm-up begins.
Today will be sunny, with highs around 60.
