N.C. man facing 35 charges in child pornography case

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Taylorsville man is facing multiple charges after investigators say they found he was uploading child pornography online.
The investigation and subsequent arrest stemmed from a tip sent to the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce (ICAC) about a person in Alexander County who was allegedly uploading child pornography. Officials say multiple search warrants were executed, and it was found that 19-year-old John Noah Mast was in possession of 35 separate items of child pornography.
On Monday, Mast was was served with warrants for 35 counts of felony third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Mast was taken into custody and is being held under a $500,000 secured bond.
He is due in court on Monday, November 9.
No further information was released, but officials say the investigation is ongoing.
