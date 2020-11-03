Man sentenced for role in international drug trafficking scheme

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Colorado man was sentenced to prison on Tuesday for his role in an international drug trafficking scheme.
According to court documents, between October 2016 and November 2019, Shaun Michael Kohut, 36, received bulk shipments of pills sent into the United States from abroad. Kohut would then mail shipments of pills to buyers across the US.
“According to court documents, Kohut is estimated to have been involved in the trafficking or attempted trafficking of close to 400,000 pills between October 2016 and November 2019, including substantial quantities of the Schedule IV opioid tramadol. Kohut came to the attention of federal law enforcement when a buyer in the Eastern District of Virginia was instructed to remit payment to Kohut for the unlawful purchase of alprazolam, also known as Xanax,” a release said.
Kohut was sentenced to 16 months in prison.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.