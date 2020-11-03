Man found dead in Richmond with gunshot wounds identified

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police have identified a man who was found dead with gunshot wounds on Monday afternoon.
Police were called around 1:24 p.m. to the 2300 block of Phaup Street for a shooting.
At the scene, they found, Marcellus Taylor with apparent gunshot wounds. Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
