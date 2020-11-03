Free and discounted ride options on Election Day

In Richmond, the GRTC transit system is offering free rides during the COVID-19 pandemic and on Election Day. GRTC used free shuttles to help passengers get to the relocated registrar’s office during the early voting period. Hampton Roads Transit system is not collecting fares on Election Day, the organization said in a tweet. Blacksburg Transit in Southwest Virginia also is promoting free service on Election Day, according to its website. The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority won’t be offering discounted or free rides on Tuesday, a media relations representative said in a Twitter message.