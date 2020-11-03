Forecast: Another chilly morning for Central VA

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Bundle up as you’re headed to the polls! A Freeze Warning is in effect through 9am this morning, then our warm-up begins.
TUESDAY: Sunny. Highs around 60.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny. Lows near 40, highs in the mid 60s.
THURSDAY: Sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 60s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 50, highs in the low 70s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs near 70.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 60s.
