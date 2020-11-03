Democrat Mark Warner wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Virginia

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia has won a third term, the Associated Press projects.
Warner defeated Republican challenger Daniel Gade in a low-key race in which the incumbent had a massive cash advantage. Democrats haven’t lost a statewide election in Virginia since 2009.
Warner is a former governor and current vice-chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee. He had a massive cash advantage and scared off well-known Republicans from running against him.
Gade is a professor at American University in Washington. While in the Army, he was seriously injured in Iraq in 2005, losing a leg after his Humvee was hit by a roadside bomb.
The coronavirus pandemic and the presidential contest between Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic former Vice President Joe Biden left little room for voters' attention. And the highly contagious nature of the disease prevented both candidates from the stumping that defines traditional campaigns.
This story will be updated.
