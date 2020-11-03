Biden, Warner win in Virginia as Dems look for blue wave

FILE- In this Sept. 18, 2020, file photo, Steven Daftarian of Fairfax, Va., and his daughter Laleh, 6, wait in a line stretching the equivalent of two football fields as hundreds line up for early voting at Fairfax County Government Center, in Fairfax, Va. Virginia voters this year will determine the staying power of a “blue wave” that flipped two competitive congressional districts two years ago, while also casting ballots for a U.S. Senate seat and the presidency. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) (Source: Andrew Harnik)