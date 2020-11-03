Biden, Warner win in Virginia as Dems look for blue wave

FILE- In this Sept. 18, 2020, file photo, Steven Daftarian of Fairfax, Va., and his daughter Laleh, 6, wait in a line stretching the equivalent of two football fields as hundreds line up for early voting at Fairfax County Government Center, in Fairfax, Va. Virginia voters this year will determine the staying power of a “blue wave” that flipped two competitive congressional districts two years ago, while also casting ballots for a U.S. Senate seat and the presidency. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) (Source: Andrew Harnik)
By Associated Press | November 3, 2020 at 8:00 PM EST - Updated November 3 at 8:02 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia voters have awarded the state’s 13 electoral votes to Democrat Joe Biden and returned Democrat Mark Warner to a third term in the U.S. Senate.

Tuesday’s election will determine the staying power of a “blue wave” that flipped two competitive congressional districts in the state two years ago.

Virginia’s election features three competitive House races, including two seats that were flipped from red to blue in 2018.  

Biden beat President Donald Trump; it’s the fourth straight presidential race in which Virginia selected a Democrat.

Warner was declared the winner against a little-known Republican challenger, Daniel Gade, shortly after polls closed at 7 p.m.

