VSU alumni raises over $47,000 for tuition assistance

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - During the Virtual Alumni Homecoming Weekend 2020 event, Virginia State University’s alumni raised $47,673.69 towards tuition assistance.
The university says alumni from Vermont to Florida to California contributed to the cause.
In total, 1,906 seats were sold in the Virtual Alumni Homecoming Rogers Stadium Sell Out.
“Your investment continues to help ease the financial burden our students face as they complete their educational goals,” the university said. “The Tuition Assistance Fund provides critical funds to immediately help students with gap funding not included within the financial aid award package.”
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.