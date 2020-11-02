As Virginia tries to become more energy efficient, building codes come under the microscope

It’s almost a ritual: As the days shorten and the drafts begin to sweep beneath the door or weasel around the window frame, the echo of a grumpy parental voice can be heard: “We aren’t paying to heat the neighborhood.”
Variations of that experience play out across the U.S. every year. But if you thought the only people involved in the effort to keep the energy they’ve bought stay inside the walls they inhabit — from replacing windows to adding insulation — were individual families, you’d be wrong. Policymakers too hold significant sway over how airtight your house might be. And as concern about climate change increases Americans' interest in reducing energy use, how strict building codes should be when it comes to energy is likely to become an ever more pressing issue.
“Buildings represent 70 percent of electricity consumption and 54 percent of gas consumption nationally,” said retired energy attorney and Sierra Club volunteer Bill Penniman, quoting figures from the Alliance to Save Energy, a nonprofit coalition currently chaired by Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va. “It’s a huge part of the way we use energy.”
Across the country, states that have adopted energy codes all base them on the International Energy Conservation Code, a model code that outlines energy efficiency standards for new and renovated buildings: what the minimum amount of insulation in walls and the ceiling should be, how much air should be allowed to leak out of the building on an hourly basis and so on.
But how closely states follow the model code differs. Some, like Maryland, have passed legislation requiring the state to automatically adopt all updates to the code, which are issued every three years; the law also prohibits Maryland from setting less robust requirements. Others take a more piecemeal approach, adopting bits they like from updates and ignoring those they don’t.
Virginia falls in the second category, lagging behind Maryland and Washington, D.C. (In fact, it trails those neighbors on all measures of energy efficiency, according to the most recent State Energy Efficiency Scorecard from the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy, which ranked Virginia 29th among the states, compared to seventh for Maryland and 11th for D.C.) Instead of mandating that the state energy code track the model, Virginia relies instead on a process of revisions that is overseen by the Department of Housing and Community Development and depends heavily on negotiations between energy efficiency advocates and homebuilders.
Andrew Clark, vice president of government affairs for the Home Builders Association of Virginia, said the state’s system offers a “good balance” between energy and economic interests.
“It allows all the stakeholders to really have a Virginia lens on how these proposals would impact the market, how they would translate to on-the-ground implementation,” he said. “It’s pretty Virginia specific.”
Not everyone agrees. Many advocates say Virginia’s process moves far too slowly, with new state standards taking effect three to four years after the model code’s issuance. And, they contend, the balance of power is tilted too far toward home builders, who have over the past decade blocked the adoption of many more stringent energy efficiency standards through weakening amendments to the model code that then become the status quo.
The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.