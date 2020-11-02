Virginia Democrats and Republicans make final pitch to voters ahead of election

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Republicans and Democrats running for office in Virginia are barnstorming the state. It’s the final push for the campaigns to get their message out and make sure people vote.
More than 2.7 million have already voted, but the state has almost six million registered voters on the books. Monday afternoon, Virginia Democrats rallied in Richmond.
“Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are going to restore the soul of the nation and our standing in the world,” said Susan Swecker, Virginia Democratic Party Chairwoman.
Much of their get-out-the-vote effort Monday focused on Virginia’s United States Senate race and Richmond’s race for mayor. State Republicans have been doing similar events leading up to tomorrow.
“We’ve encouraged our people to get out. All of our polls will be manned. I have not seen this level of energy since 2009,” said Rich Anderson, Virginia Republican Party Chairman.
Both parties now pushing those final voters to make sure they show up to the polls tomorrow if they didn’t vote early.
“I need you to make more phone calls. I need you to send more texts. I need you to drop more lists. I need you to find Lottie, Dottie and everybody and tell them to vote,” said State Senator Jennifer McClellan, (D) 9th District.
Republicans are hoping to see a surge of voters turn out to vote in person tomorrow when polls open.
“I expect you will see a large turnout of Republican voters tomorrow around Virginia,” said Anderson.
Democrats are hoping no-excuse early voting, due to the pandemic, will put them on top. And all agree that there’s a lot on the line.
“Elections do have consequences as Susan said and we’ve seen the consequences in Virginia of going from one of the reddish states in the country to one of the bluish states,” said U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D) Virginia.
“It is stratospheric this year because I think both parties can agree on one thing. This is a consequential election for our nation and our commonwealth,” said Anderson.
The candidates will be burning the midnight oil with that final push and you can expect to see many of them out at the polls tomorrow as well.
