Ticket reservations now open for Children’s Museum of Richmond’s Legendary Santa

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Ticket reservations for the Children’s Museum of Richmond’s Legendary Santa is now open.
Tickets are limited and will need to be purchased in advance to reserve a time with Santa.
The Children’s Museum will be offering families different options for visiting Legendary Santa:
- Chimney Visit - allows a limited number of families to enjoy the magic of watching Legendary Santa come down the chimney along with an emailed photo. The program begins promptly on the hour, please arrive at Children’s Museum Downtown 10 minutes prior to your ticketed time. Tickets are $65 for up to 6 family members and must be purchased in advance. To register, click here.
- Regular Visit - Regular ticketed visits this year will assist with limited time in line as well as safety precautions that are necessary due to the pandemic. Each visit will include an emailed photo, with additional photo package purchases available. Please arrive at the Children’s Museum Downtown 10 minutes prior to your scheduled time. Tickets are $30 for up to 6 family members and must be purchased in advance. To register, click here.
- Virtual Visit - For the first time, and in response to our new virtual world, families can enjoy a special visit with Santa from their own home. Tickets are $25 for a 10-minute visit with Santa via Zoom. To register, click here.
- Private Group Visit - An opportunity for your private group to visit Santa together, this unique Santa experience is $500 for up to 24 individuals and includes time for your exclusive group to see Santa come down the chimney. Then, each family (up to 5 families total) will visit with Santa for a few moments and a photo pose. An emailed photograph for each family (up to 5 families) is included; additional photo packages will be available for purchase. Please fill out the webform to reserve your time slot.
Tickets for a regular visit are $30 for up to 6 family members and go on sale on November 2.
Everyone over the age of 5 has to wear a mask, but you will get to take it off briefly for the picture.
Santa will be seated behind a plexiglass panel.
If you would rather stay at home, you can also do a virtual visit with Santa for $25.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.