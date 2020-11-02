Six things to watch on election night (or week) in Virginia

The Trump phenomenon undoubtedly changed the electorate in some parts of the country in ways that defied predictions and contributed to his upset win. But in Virginia, the change has been working almost entirely in Democrats' favor, supercharging anti-Trump turnout in state and congressional races that have resulted in suburban Republicans being driven from office en masse. Virginia Democrats kept control of all three executive branch offices in 2017, flipped three congressional seats in 2018, and won majorities in both chambers of the General Assembly a year later.