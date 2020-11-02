Six things to watch on election night (or week) in Virginia

With more than two million ballots already cast, Election Day in Virginia might feel more like the culmination of a long process and less like the main event it normally is.
Polling places will open at the usual 6 a.m. start time with social distancing rules in place and masks strongly encouraged.
Unless there’s unexpected drama, Virginia won’t be a make-or-break state on the national stage, with Republicans and Democrats battling for the White House and control of the U.S. Senate.
But there will be plenty of important storylines, even if they unfold over an entire week instead of a single night.
Here are a few things to watch:
Will Democrats' statewide winning streak strengthen?
In 2016, President Donald Trump got about 53,000 fewer votes in Virginia than Mitt Romney did four years prior. Trump lost the state to Hillary Clinton by a little more than 5 percentage points.
Polls suggest the Democratic margin of victory in Virginia could nearly double this year, potentially reaching double digits. A recent Washington Post-Schar School poll found former Vice President Joe Biden leading Trump 52 percent to 41 percent among likely Virginia voters.
“I think that would be extremely telling of the overall national state of the race,” said Mark Rozell, dean of the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University. “Trump barely squeaked by four years ago in the Electoral College having lost Virginia by less than 6 percent. If the polls at all project what may happen on Election Day, it’s hard to imagine with nearly double that margin Trump pulling off the same Electoral College victory.”
With a governor’s race coming up next year, the 2020 margin could say a lot about how solidly blue Virginia has become over the last decade.
The Trump phenomenon undoubtedly changed the electorate in some parts of the country in ways that defied predictions and contributed to his upset win. But in Virginia, the change has been working almost entirely in Democrats' favor, supercharging anti-Trump turnout in state and congressional races that have resulted in suburban Republicans being driven from office en masse. Virginia Democrats kept control of all three executive branch offices in 2017, flipped three congressional seats in 2018, and won majorities in both chambers of the General Assembly a year later.
With that recent history, Virginia isn’t seen as a presidential battleground anymore, and the statewide matchup between U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Republican challenger Daniel Gade has drawn relatively little attention.
Two years before Trump took over the GOP, Republican Ed Gillespie came surprisingly close to defeating Warner, losing by less than one percentage point.
The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.