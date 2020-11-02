RetailMeNot Day: Inside the 2-day shopping event

By Rachel DePompa | November 2, 2020 at 6:01 AM EST - Updated November 2 at 7:27 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There’s another online shopping event you should know about this week.

RetailMeNot cashback days are back this Thursday and Friday (Nov. 5th and 6th).

This is a good one for anyone who likes to earn cashback while doing their holiday shopping.

You will find deals on all sorts of products. There will even be limited-duration slash sales.

Last year over 300 stores participated, including the usual participants like Macy’s, Home Depot, Adidas and Sephora, just to name a few.

This year there will also be some niche brands.

First, you need a RetailMeNot account to participate. If you shop Nov. 5th and 6th, through this account, you will get paid out by Dec. 21.

You can transfer that money directly to a Venmo or Paypal account.

Last year shoppers earned on average about $19 and RetailMeNot paid out close to half a million dollars.

