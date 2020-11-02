Reservoir Distillery offering another free batch of hand sanitizer to public

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Reservoir Distillery will be offering another batch of free hand sanitizer to the public.
There will be a 10 ounce limit of sanitizer given to each person.
You must bring your own bottle.
One person is allowed in the distillery at a time. Customers must wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.
“With the holiday season approaching and the weather turning colder, we want to be sure everyone in Central Virginia has access to free hand sanitizer during this difficult year," the distillery said.
Free hand sanitizer will be available Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.