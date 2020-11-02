Primrose School of Atlee Commons holds mock election for students

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Students in Ashland got first-hand experience of what it is like to exercise their right to vote.
Of course, they’re too young to vote in this election but they held one of their own.
It was a tough race with students at Primrose School of Atlee Commons picking between Mia the Mouse and Percy the Rooster for the title of “Presidential Primrose Friend mascot.”
The kids also got to vote for the post-election snack.
School officials said Mia the Mouse won by a landslide with 81% of the vote, but we’re still waiting to hear back on what snack claimed victory.
