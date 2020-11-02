Police: Vehicle, driver sought in Richmond hit and run

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a vehicle and the driver is being sought in a hit and run that occurred in Richmond.
At approximately 10:03 p.m., police say a grey or silver colored SUV traveling northbound on McGuire Drive disregarded a stop sign and collided with a sedan traveling on East Broad Rock Road.
The sedan overturned and the SUV left the scene.
The driver of the sedan was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Other occupants, including children, were in the sedan and suffered injuries that were non-life-threatening.
Anyone with information should contact RPD Crash Team Investigator Lindsey at (804) 646-6190 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
