Police: Vehicle, driver sought in Richmond hit and run
By Adrianna Hargrove | November 2, 2020 at 1:36 PM EST - Updated November 2 at 1:36 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a vehicle and the driver is being sought in a hit and run that occurred in Richmond.

At approximately 10:03 p.m., police say a grey or silver colored SUV traveling northbound on McGuire Drive disregarded a stop sign and collided with a sedan traveling on East Broad Rock Road.

The sedan overturned and the SUV left the scene.

The driver of the sedan was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Other occupants, including children, were in the sedan and suffered injuries that were non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information should contact RPD Crash Team Investigator Lindsey at (804) 646-6190 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

