Police: Man arrested after starting fire inside Goodwill store

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a man has been arrested for starting a fire inside a Goodwill store located in Petersburg.
On Nov. 1 at approximately 10:19 p.m., police and fire crews responded to the Goodwill located at 65 Crater Circle for the report of someone starting a fire inside of the business.
Once crews arrived on the scene, they discovered the fire suppression system had extinguished the fire.
Police say Johnathan Phillips, 23, was on the scene and was taken into custody without incident.
Phillips has been charged with arson and destruction of property along with additional charges pending, according to police.
Phillips is being held without bond pending his appearance in court.
