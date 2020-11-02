Police investigating after man found dead with gunshot wounds

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating after a man was found dead with gunshot wounds on Monday afternoon.
Police were called around 1:24 p.m. to the 2300 block of Phaup Street for a shooting.
At the scene, they found a man with apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.