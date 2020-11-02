Petersburg police investigating murder of 23-year-old man

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police say they are investigating the murder of a 23-year-old man.
On March 7, 2020, at approximately 2 a.m., police were called to the 200 block of East South Boulevard at the 7-Eleven for the report of a person shot.
After officers arrived on the scene, police say they located Cortez Lovett, 23, in the driver’s seat of a car in the store’s parking lot deceased.
Anyone with information should contact Detective J. Darrington at 804-732-4222.
