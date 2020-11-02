Over 1,200 new COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 184,679 total coronavirus cases throughout the state Tuesday, a 1,261 case increase from Monday.
The state totals stand at 3,666 deaths with 12,739 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 2,896,576 tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate increased to 5.7 percent. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
The total number of outbreaks in the state is now at 1,315.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 28,329 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 12,739 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 7,361 cases, 431 hospitalizations, 120 deaths
- Henrico: 6,619 cases, 501 hospitalizations, 240 deaths
- Richmond: 5,521 cases, 459 hospitalizations, 78 deaths
- Hanover: 1,747 cases, 132 hospitalizations, 44 deaths
- Petersburg: 971 cases, 87 hospitalizations, 30 deaths
- Goochland: 341 cases, 31 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
