Northam announces $3.5 million to support vulnerable youth

“We know that when children are exposed to traumatic events, it impacts their ability to learn and succeed in school,” said Governor Northam in the release. “This public health crisis has presented a myriad of new challenges for our schools, and we have a responsibility to ensure all students have safe environments where they can thrive, whether they are learning remotely from home or in the classroom. These grants will play an important role in strengthening assistance programs and expanding trauma-informed resources for our most vulnerable young Virginians.”