News to Know for Nov. 2: Lee monument overnight violence; Early voting numbers in Virginia; RPS discusses second semester

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines to get you out the door.
Dry and cool for Monday, but gradually warming up through this week.
Today will be partly sunny, windy and COLD. Lows in the mid 30s, high in the upper 40s.
Richmond police say a mobile political rally dubbed a “Trump Train” entered the city on Sunday and led to incidents at the Robert E. Lee monument.
When the rally passed the Lee monument at Monument and Allen avenues, confrontations ensued, and some vehicles left the roadway and drove over grass medians in the area.
Police say the rally originated in Henrico County.
Anyone who has information about injuries, or has video or photos of individuals and vehicles involved in any assault is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Saturday was the end of in-person early voting in the commonwealth, and many still waited in line after the deadline.
The Department of Elections website says more than 2.7 million Virginians have already voted.
If you break that down even further, more than 1.8 million voted absentee in person.
Let’s compare that number to the 2016 election: Nearly four million people voted in that election across the commonwealth. Of those, 600,000 voted absentee.
The Henrico Board of Supervisors has approved the emergency relocation of polling places for four precincts on Nov. 3.
The new temporary locations include:
For more information, click here.
Special on-street parking restrictions will be put in place near polling locations on Election Day, Nov. 3.
Towing and ticketing of unauthorized vehicles will be enforced while the parking restrictions are in place.
All restricted meters and locations will be marked accordingly.
Voters are encouraged to pay attention to all signage.
For a list of where the restrictions for parking will be, click here.
Monday, Nov. 2 and Tuesday, Nov. 3 are holidays for Hanover County Public School students.
There will be no meal distribution on either day.
Regular meal distribution will continue on Thursday, Nov. 5.
A full copy of the 2020-21 Hanover County school calendar can be found at this link.
The Richmond Public Schools Superintendent says the school board will begin discussions about a back to learning plan for the second semester on Nov. 2 at 6 p.m.
At a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Superintendent Jason Kamras announced those discussions with the school board will continue through the fall and hopes to have a decision before the start of winter break.
While surrounding jurisdictions have expanded in-person learning opportunities for future marking periods, Kamras said the impacts from COVID-19 on RPS families and staff are different from surrounding localities.
The school district is holding a virtual town hall on Nov. 2 about Cohort 4.
To help answer some of your questions, you can tune in to the virtual town hall on Chesterfield County Public School’s Facebook page at 6:30 p.m.
The group of 6th through 12th graders will be back in the classroom on a hybrid schedule starting Nov. 9.
Henrico County Public Schools will hold three virtual information and input sessions in November to discuss proposals to address specific school boundary situations.
The Henrico School Board decided in September to discontinue the school division’s comprehensive redistricting process but is examining solutions for three specific priority areas of concern.
The sessions for the three redistricting priority areas will be attended by members of the School Board, who will listen to input on behalf of the entire Board.
The first session will be on Nov. 2 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. To attend any of these sessions, click here.
Vacuum collection starts on Nov. 2 and there is a $30 fee per request.
Residents must rake the leaves to the curb or property line, but not into the street or gutters before the vacuum truck arrives.
You can call 311 to schedule the service.
You can also bag the leaves and have them picked up on your trash day. For more information, click here.
If you don’t like something, take away it’s only power. Your attention - Anonymous
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.