Latino voters weigh in on Trump, Biden

Davila is one of millions of United States immigrants who are now eligible to vote. Ten percent of U.S. voters are naturalized citizens - a 93% jump since 2000, according to the Pew Research Center. Latinos and Asians accounted for the bulk of immigrant eligible voters in 2018 (34% and 31%, respectively.) Latinos also are responsible for more than half of the population growth in the nation since 2010. Pew predicted that this will be the first election that Latinos are the largest group of minority voters. This demographic, however, typically votes at lower rates than people born in the U.S., Pew states.