Last-minute voting reminders for Election Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Precincts will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. If you decide to vote in person, you can go inside a precinct, or vote curbside. Here are a few things to keep in mind.
“We are very hopeful that everyone will check their registration status before they head to the polls, make sure that they are going to their assigned precinct instead of just any precinct,” said Karen Alexander, Director of Elections, Powhatan County.
Alexander says once you get to your precinct, you may see people outside campaigning.
“There are specific regulations for campaign workers, either with the candidate or the specific parties, they have to remain 40 feet from the precinct entrance that is clearly marked with a sign,” she said.
Something Alexander says that will not be tolerated at the polls is voter intimidation, which means voters cannot be prohibited or slowed down from voting.
“One of the clearest examples of this would be brandishing a firearm; they can be seen as intimidation.”
As for face masks, while they are highly encouraged, you cannot be turned away for not wearing one. You may be offered an extra or asked if you would like to vote curbside.
“We’re very hopeful that everyone will be considerate and wear their masks our poll workers are there in the building for 16 hours a day and they are all wearing their masks for the 16 hour day, so I’m hoping that anyone that’s in and out of the precinct for probably a total of five minutes will be courteous enough to wear their mask,” she said.
If you requested an absentee ballot, you are allowed to change your mind and vote in person, as long as you remember to bring the absentee ballot with you and it is unmarked.
If you make a mistake on your ballot, you are allowed up to two extras.
Photo ID is not mandatory, but you do need some form of ID. According to the Board of Elections website, that may be a driver’s license, passport, student ID, a current utility bill, among others.
One last time, the hours to vote tomorrow are 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., if you are in line by 7, you will get to vote.
