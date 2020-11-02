Hopewell High School reopening Wednesday after closing due to COVID-19 case

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell High School will reopen to staff and students on Wednesday after closing for a few days due to a positive COVID-19 case.
The school closed after several people needed to quarantine and for a thorough cleaning.
“We have been monitoring the situation over the past few days and all indications are that the positive case has been contained and not spread. Therefore, with the cleaning being completed this afternoon, the school will be ready for use again after today,” the school said in a social media post.
Tuesday is a holiday for staff and students, but the school building will still be used as a polling location. Officials said the positive COVID-19 case was in the front office, which is on the opposite end of the school from the gym, which will be the polling location.
“In terms of the polling place, that is in the high school in the gym, which is on the opposite side of the building from the office. It is also getting cleaned, but in addition, it has been four days of no one being in there, which is another thing that helps with the health and safety," explained Assistant School Superintendent Jay McClain. "So we see no issue with everything proceeding after today.”
The school will be open to students and staff on Wednesday.
“We’re trying to strike that balance between health and safety and providing services to our family, I don’t think there is a perfect answer but we are trying to do the best we can and communicate with everybody," said Dr. McClain.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.