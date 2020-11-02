Henrico Schools holding input session on three redistricting priority areas

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools will hold three virtual information and input sessions in November to discuss proposals to address specific school boundary situations.
The Henrico School Board decided in September to discontinue the school division’s comprehensive redistricting process but is examining solutions for three specific priority areas of concern.
The sessions for the three redistricting priority areas will be attended by members of the School Board, who will listen to input on behalf of the entire Board.
To attend any of the sessions, go to https://tinyurl.com/redistricting-info-session.
Nov. 2 (6-7:30 p.m.): Elementary feeder patterns for Quioccasin Middle School
- This proposal would realign the feeder patterns for Quioccasin Middle School, reducing from three to two the number of high schools that Quioccasin students attend. It would also reduce the number of middle schools that feed J.R. Tucker High School from five to four. Under the proposal, students at Maybeury Elementary School would attend Quioccasin Middle School instead of Tuckahoe Middle School. Students at Skipwith Elementary School, and Jackson Davis Elementary School students who live north of Three Chopt Road would attend Tuckahoe Middle School instead of Quioccasin. Colonial Trail Elementary School students who live in the Trails at Short Pump and the Crossings at Short Pump would attend Pocahontas Middle School and Mills Godwin High School instead of Quioccasin Middle School and J.R. Tucker High School.
- Attendees: Marcie Shea, Tuckahoe District representative and Micky Ogburn, Three Chopt District representative.
Nov. 9 (6-7:30 p.m.): Addressing overcapacity at Colonial Trail and Rivers Edge elementary schools
- This proposal would address overcapacity at Colonial Trail and Rivers Edge by moving some students to other schools. Besides Colonial Trail and Rivers Edge, other schools that may be affected are Kaechele, Longan, Springfield Park, Twin Hickory and Echo Lake elementary schools.
- Attendees: Micky Ogburn, Three Chopt District representative and Kristi Kinsella, Brookland District representative.
Nov. 17 (6-7:30 p.m.): Effectively using additional capacity at Holladay Elementary School
- This proposal would move some preschool students at other schools to Holladay Elementary School, which will double its capacity when a current construction project is completed. The moves would free up instructional space at Crestview, Dumbarton, Johnson, Lakeside, Longan and Echo Lake elementary schools.
- Attendee: Kristi Kinsella, Brookland District representative.
See links to interactive maps of the proposals at https://henricoschools.us/redistricting/.
These events use Microsoft Teams. No registration is required, participation is free and you can take part without creating a Teams account.
