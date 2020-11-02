Henrico Public Utilities to hold virtual, in-person job fair

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico County Department of Public Utilities (DPU) will host a virtual and in-person job fair to the public.
Job opportunities involve heavy equipment operation and manual labor in DPU’s Solid Waste Division.
To review job postings, click here.
The job fair will take place on Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. to highlight opportunities in refuse collection.
The in-person event will be held at the Public Utilities Operations Center, 10401 Woodman Road.
For more information and details on how to register for an interview, click here.
