Goochland police participate in ‘No-Shave November’ in honor of deputy

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Members of the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office will be participating in the annual ‘No-Shave November’ campaign this year in honor of Deputy John Casey, a member of the GCSO family who lost his battle with cancer in 2019. All participating deputies will make a donation to the American Cancer Society.
Deputy Casey served as a court bailiff from 2004-2011 after having served his community in many other capacities.
No-Shave November is a cancer awareness initiative in which deputies will be allowed to break the GCSO’s grooming policy to allow their beards to grow.
The sheriff’s office hopes that the initiative will create opportunities for conversations within our community about cancer awareness.
