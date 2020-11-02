Freeze Warning tonight west of I-95

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The coldest night of Autumn so far is on the way Monday night into Tuesday morning, with a freeze expected west of Richmond.
Low temperatures will drop into the low 30s (near 32 degrees) for areas west of I-95. That’s cold enough to damage tender plants that are susceptible to cold temperatures.
The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday morning for Western Chesterfield, Amelia, Nottoway, Powhatan, Orange, Goochland, Greensville, Dinwiddie, Lunenburg, Prince Edward, Brunswick, Louisa, Albemarle, Spotsylvania, Caroline, Mecklenburg, Fluvanna, and Cumberland Counties.
Make sure to protect your plants (cover them up, bring them indoors, or spray them with water) before you go to sleep Monday evening.
Areas farther east that are not included in the Freeze Warning will see temperatures falling into the mid and upper 30s, but at this point it is not expected to be cold enough to damage plants.
