Forecast: Freeze Warning tonight west of Richmond

By Nick Russo | November 2, 2020 at 3:47 AM EST - Updated November 2 at 2:44 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Freeze Warning is in effect tonight, but a warm-up begins on Tuesday and continues through the work week.

MONDAY NIGHT: Freeze Warning for areas west of I-95 tonight with low temperatures dropping into the mid to low 30s. Protect your plants, especially in rural locations.

TUESDAY: Sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 60s.

THURSDAY: Sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows mid 40s, highs upper 60s to near 70.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows low 50s, highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs around 70.

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 60s.

