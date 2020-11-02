Corporal retires after nearly 30 years of service on Chesterfield County Police Department

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Corporal Johnny Capocelli has retired after nearly 30 years of service on the Chesterfield County Police Department.
For 22 years of those years, Corporal Capocelli volunteered as a general instructor, training new officers and sharing his expertise.
As a detective, Corporal Capocelli served as a member of the Tactical Investigation Unit, Crimes Against Persons Unit, Major Case Section and the Multi-jurisdictional Special Operations Group.
In 2007, Corporal Capocelli was selected as the Chesterfield County Police Department Detective of the Year and the Chesterfield County Employee of the Year.
He was instrumental in clearing the first “cold case” in Chesterfield County.
Due to his commitment and tenacity, a 17-year old double homicide at a local grocery store was solved.
Corporal Capocelli was also awarded a Chief’s Commendation while serving as a member of the Unsolved/Major Investigations Group.
The team reinvestigated a cold-case homicide, where the victim’s body was never found.
Their knowledge, skills and abilities resulted in the first prosecution and conviction of a “no-body” homicide suspect in the history of Chesterfield County.
The Chesterfield County Police Department released the following statement:
Thank you for your many years of service and your dedication to the community and the department. We wish you all the best in retirement. Congratulations.
